F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) has a deal with Rakuten Mobile (OTCPK:RKUNY) to provide application security for the e-commerce company's move into communications platforms.

Rakuten launched its full-scale carrier service in April. Now F5 Service Provider solutions will look to assist the Rakuten Communications Platform in agile application development, including containerization and microservices at scale using a multi-cloud environment.

“We built our cloud-native mobile network platform in Japan, but have always intended to take it global,” says Tareq Amin, chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile.