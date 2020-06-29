Uber offers to buy food-delivery firm Postmates - NYT

Uber (NYSE:UBER) has offered to buy out delivery service Postmates, in a deal that could come as soon as tonight, The New York Times reports.

That's a move that could boost Uber's own Uber Eats delivery service and help stanch the bleeding in its ride-hailing business, pummeled by the pandemic. And it would be a lifeline for Postmates, last valued at $2.4B but now facing hot competition in a delivery space that has been ripe for consolidation.

Uber began to put together a deal for Postmates, the NYT reports, after its overtures to GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) fell apart. GrubHub ended up purchased by Just Eats for $7.3B.

And Postmates has held sale talks with DoorDash and GrubHub over the past year, according to the report.