China's top legislative body has approved a landmark national security law for Hong Kong on the eve of the 23rd anniversary marking the territory's return to Chinese rule.

The new law puts limits on civil liberties and Hong Kong’s independent judicial system, which has helped attract hundreds of international companies and could endanger the city's appeal as a financial hub.

The U.S. on Monday began eliminating Hong Kong's special trading status, halting defense exports and restricting the territory’s access to high technology products.

"Any action on sanctions will not scare us," declared Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, while Beijing announced a visa ban on U.S. citizens who interfere with the legislation.

