There might be some big plans in store for Postmates (POSTM) amid a surge in demand for food delivery services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just Eat Takeaway.com's (OTCPK:TKAYY) $7.3B deal to acquire GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) earlier this month, as well as recent fundraisings by peers, convinced the company the time had come to press ahead with an IPO, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the NYT reported that Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), which lost out to Just Eat Takeaway.com in its bid to acquire GrubHub, has also made an offer to buy Postmates.

Postmates was last valued at $2.4B, when it raised $225M in a private fundraising round last September, and accounts for 8% of the U.S. meal delivery market.