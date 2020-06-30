How severely has the coronavirus crisis hit Big Oil? Here's a clue: Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is writing down between $15B-$22B of assets in the second quarter.

The pandemic has hammered every part of the energy giant's sprawling business including oil production, fuel sales and shipments of everything from LNG to petrochemicals.

Key statistic: Oil Products sales volumes will be 3.5M-4.5M barrels a day in Q2, down from 6.6M a year earlier.

Looking to counter the pain, Shell in April cut its dividend for the first time since WWII and announced a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

"Shell believes in an electric-powered future world but investment in renewables represents just 5% of its annual investment in energy," writes Noah Riley in a Seeking Alpha article, Shell Talks A Good Game On Renewable Energy But Needs To Put Its Money Where Its Mouth Is.