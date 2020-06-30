Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) has signed a definitive agreement with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTH) to join the clinical trial for Biomerica’s new InFoods diagnostic-guided therapy (DGT), designed to alleviate Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) symptoms. UTH can now begin enrollment of patients in this trial.

A clinical lab version of the InFoods IBS DGT product is being used in this clinical trial. The current endpoint trial is expected to be completed in approx. 6 months. However, Biomerica plans to commence the final pivotal trial several months thereafter.

The endpoint trial stratifies enrollment by the three main IBS subclasses (IBS-Constipation, IBS-Diarrhea and IBS-Mixed). The clinical study design has already received a non-significant risk determination from the FDA.