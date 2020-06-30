Wirecard North America, a unit of German payments firm Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY), has put itself up for sale, days after the scandal-hit parent company filed for insolvency.

The U.S.-based unit, which was bought by Wirecard in 2016, was formerly known as Citi Prepaid Card Services.

"Wirecard North America continues to operate without any disruption to clients and cardholders," Managing Director Seth Brennan declared. "The strong, independent cash flow and financial position of Wirecard North America allow us to operate the business on a completely standalone basis."