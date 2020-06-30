"Breaking even is looking super tight. Really makes a difference for every car you build and deliver. Please go all out to ensure victory!" Elon Musk wrote in an email to employees on Monday.

It's not clear whether "breaking even" refers to the company’s profit margin, or another metric, like production numbers.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to report its Q2 vehicle output and delivery figures this week, while a profit would be a major surprise for Wall Street, which is currently estimating a quarterly loss of $1.45 per share.

Turning a profit for Q2 would also see the company eligible for inclusion on the S&P 500, which requires a minimum of four consecutive quarters of profitability.