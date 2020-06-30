Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN) will formally establish a dedicated segment, called Aerospace and Satellite Solutions, at an online summit today focused on business with the public sector.

The group will be run by retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Clint Crosier, who, until recently, was in charge of setting up the Space Force, the newest branch of the U.S. military.

"Amazon is anticipating a huge increase in space-related cloud-computing contracts globally with a market size estimated at hundreds of billions of dollars," said Teresa Carlson, AWS's vice president in charge of public sector business.

AWS has faced increasing pressure from rivals, and last year, lost out to Microsoft for the Pentagon's JEDI cloud computing contract - a deal that could be worth up to $10B over 10 years.