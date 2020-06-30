iQSTEL (OTCPK:IQST) reports for the month of April revenues grew 93% Y/Y to $2.4M, and for May revenues soared to 190% Y/Y to $4.4M.

Mr. Iglesias comments, “2020 has brought about the completion of many acquisitions during Q1 and Q2. The drastic jump in revenues is attributed to a combination of existing business growth and acquisition consolidated financials. The current breakdown of revenues across our various product lines is more than 60% from our SMS business, over 35% from our VoIP services and the remainder from our other products and services. More than 55% of our revenue stream is prepaid revenue, giving us a leg up for continued healthy business growth.”

Press release