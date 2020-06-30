One of the affiliates of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) inked a long-term agreement with Marubeni Corporation to supply polymer grade propylene (PGP) from the partnership’s second propane dehydrogenation plant (PDH 2), which is currently under construction and is expected to begin service in 2Q23.

PDH 2 will have the capacity to upgrade 35,000 barrels per day of propane into 1.65B pounds per year of PGP.

On completion, Enterprise will have total capacity to produce up to 11B pounds per year of PGP, the largest PGP production complex in the world.

Press release