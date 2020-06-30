Powell, Mnuchin testify on pandemic response

After testifying before the Senate last month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are in the hot seat again today as they appear before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.

The testimony will cover the coronavirus response detailed in the CARES Act, under which the Fed set up several new lending facilities to bolster the economy (periodic congressional hearings are required to review the programs).

Of particular note will be the Paycheck Protection Program and the Main Street Lending Program, which has yet to make a loan and has taken three months to come to fruition.

In a prepared testimony released on Monday, Powell noted that the economic recovery had begun sooner than expected, but the path forward is "extraordinarily uncertain and will depend in large part on our success in containing the virus."