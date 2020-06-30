The Fed tells U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) that its indicative stress capital buffer requirement is 2.5% starting from 4Q20 till 3Q21. That's also in line with Citi, State Street and Bank of America.

The SCB when added to Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) minimum of 4.5%, requires the company to remain above 7%.

Intends to maintain its quarterly common stock dividend at 42 cents per share for Q3.

The company will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and will adjust its capital distributions as circumstances warrant. Additional capital distributions, including share repurchases, are subject to the approval of the company’s board of directors, and will be consistent with regulatory requirements.