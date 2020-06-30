Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) is up 71% premarket after receiving FDA guidance on a development pathway for ATH434 (previously PBT434), the company's lead compound for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a Parkinsonian disorder, including feedback on the design of a Phase 2 trial.

Alterity reached agreement with the agency on the non-clinical investigations required to support the mid-stage study, along with patient population, safety monitoring plan, and strategy for evaluating drug exposure during the trial.

The agency and Alterity will work together to develop an endpoint that is best suited for the MSA patients.

The company is also pursuing approvals in Europe and Australia.