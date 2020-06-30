Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) refinances the current outstanding loan balance of $37M by extending the repayment period from June 30, 2021 to December 30, 2022 of its existing Yaramoko Facility.

The company also secures an additional $20M as a revolving credit facility.

President and CEO, John Dorward said, "The Facility provides immediate liquidity and strengthens our balance sheet whilst providing further financial flexibility. The deferment of repayment requirements will allow us to aggressively build cash on our balance sheet to support the development of the Séguéla Gold Project which is continuing to advance with the Feasibility Study on schedule for early in 2021.”

