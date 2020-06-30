Futures little changed as June comes to an end

Seeking Alpha
U.S. stock futures drifted overnight, though equities are still set to end the quarter having erased most of the losses accrued in the first three months of the year.

As of 6:30 a.m. ET: Dow -0.3%; S&P 500 -0.2%; Nasdaq +0.1%.

It's still been quite a volatile June for the markets, with shares rallying yesterday - as certification flights began for Boeing's 737 MAX - after a steep selloff on Friday.

Fresh data overnight also pointed to a strengthening recovery for China's manufacturing sector, while investors stay tuned for the latest on the earnings front, with results today from FedEx and Conagra Brands.