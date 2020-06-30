Emmanuel Caprais, Vice President of Finance and Group CFO of ITT (NYSE:ITT), to succeed Thomas Scalera as CFO on October 1.

Tom will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to ITT through January 6, 2021.

Emmanuel joined ITT in 2012 as segment CFO for Motion Technologies, assumed the same role for the Industrial Process segment in 2017 and was named Group CFO in March of this year in addition to leading the Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations functions for ITT.