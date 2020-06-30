RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) reopened locations in Illinois on June 26, while it plans to re-open Tootsie's Cabaret Miami on July 6 and plans to open three locations in New York in July as restrictions ease.

Nine Texas club locations closed on Friday due to new state restrictions, while all BYOB locations continue to remain open at 50% occupancy.

The company expects ~$12-$13M in cash as of June 30.

Revenues have grown from ~$500K in May when Bombshells first started to open, to more than ~$2.4M the week ending June 21st. Sales for last week were ~$1.8M.

The company expects to resume growth post July 4, if there is enough progress with COVID-19 where our subsidiaries operate to enable reopenings.

It plans to report club and restaurant sales for the third quarter ending June 30, 2020 on July 9.