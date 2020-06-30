Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is poised for a significant down move today after reporting unsuccessful results from a 245-subject Phase 2/3 clinical trial, CONNECT-FX, evaluating Zygel (cannabidiol gel) in children and adolescents with Fragile X syndrome (FXS), an inherited disorder characterized by mild-to-moderate intellectual disability.

Zygel failed to sufficiently separate from placebo as measured by the change from baseline in a scale called ABC-C FXS at week 14, the primary endpoint. Three key secondary endpoints were also missed.

One ray of hope was observed in a subgroup of severely impacted patients defined as those having at least 90% methylation (full methylation) of the impacted FMR1 gene. Zygel met the primary endpoint in this group which comprised 80% of the total enrolled. Full methylation occurs in ~60% of FXS patients.

No new safety signals were observed. The most common treatment-related adverse event was application site pain (6.4%).

The company plans to meet with the FDA to clarify a path forward.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.