Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) strikes a deal to sell certain concentrate brands to Vie-Del.
Vie-Del Company agreed to pick up the Mega Purple, Mega Red, MegaNatural and Canandaigua Concentrate brands used in the company's concentrates and high-color concentrate business, and certain intellectual property, inventory, goodwill, interests in certain contracts, assets, and liabilities of the concentrates and high-color concentrate business.
The parties have also agreed to various covenants and arrangements to facilitate the concentrate business transaction.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Shares of STZ are up 0.32% premarket to $174.73 vs. the 52-week trading range of $104.28-212.00.