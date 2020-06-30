Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) strikes a deal to sell certain concentrate brands to Vie-Del.

Vie-Del Company agreed to pick up the Mega Purple, Mega Red, MegaNatural and Canandaigua Concentrate brands used in the company's concentrates and high-color concentrate business, and certain intellectual property, inventory, goodwill, interests in certain contracts, assets, and liabilities of the concentrates and high-color concentrate business.

The parties have also agreed to various covenants and arrangements to facilitate the concentrate business transaction.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

SEC Form 8-K