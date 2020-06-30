Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) boosts the size of its common stock offering to 2.68M shares from 1.8M shares announced on Monday.

Shares are priced at $83.85 each for gross proceeds of $225M.

Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 402,504 shares.

Intends to use proceeds to invest in specialized industrial real estate assets that support the regulated cannabis cultivation and processing industry that are consistent with its investment strategy, and for general corporate purposes.

Earlier this month, IIPR agreed to fund an additional $30M to expand Green Leaf Medical's cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in Pennsylvania.