Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) reports that it has safely reopened 564 of its 574 stores closed due to COVID-19, with the remaining stores expected to open by the end of July

Total Q2 sales through June 27 were up 25% Y/Y to top the retailer's expectations. Comparable store sales for reopened stores increased 53% during the period.

CEO update: "Our strong second quarter-to-date performance was driven by growth in both transactions and the average transaction size. Our buying team’s elevated use of data-driven insights to leverage identified patterns in customer behaviors has served us well as we capitalize on opportunistic merchandise opportunities and successfully deliver new and relevant product for our customers at healthy margins."

Shares of Citi Trends are down 31% YTD, but have recovered dramatically from their low in April.

Source: Press Release