Citi (NYSE:C) names Mariève Gauthier as Nordic head of Commercial Banking as part of its initiative to expand in the Nordic region.

Citi's commercial bank business in the Nordics - covering Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland - serves the middle-market segment in a range of traditional industries as well as the fast-growing digital sector.

The bank said the expansion in the region will leverage its global network and "international capabilities in a market where these strengths are a clear competitive differentiator, not least for the fast-growing digital and fintech companies that are looking to rapidly scale their businesses globally."

Mariève joined Citi in 2011 and was most recently director and senior banker in the U.S. CCB business, leading the non-profit industry group in the mid-corporates segment.

