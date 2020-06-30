Analysts weigh in on Lululemon's (NASDAQ:LULU) industry-rattling acquisition of Mirror. The deal is projected to generate $100M in revenue this year for Lululemon and be modestly accretive next year.

Wedbush's Jen Redding (Neutral, $300 price target): "We see the acquisition as a smart move by CEO Calvin McDonald and team to build upon digital and interactive capabilities, and would not find it surprising should the transaction boost revenue sooner and greater than expected. Indeed, the existing customer base of lululemon may fuel the active user growth at Mirror, given that 50% of Mirror’s customer base overlaps with lululemon. lululemon’s ~500 stores presence across the globe gives Mirror a meaningful platform to display its product and reach its target customer group without investing in standalone stores, while the current existing marketing and distribution channels save Mirror’s efforts to build its own... As well, we believe the addition of the fitness technology company provides LULU an opportunity to connect with its customers without the limitation of physical locations, further expanding the omni guest experience and digital sweatlife roadmap."

Susquehanna's Sam Poser (Positive, $360 PT): "The acquisition of MIRROR provides Lululemon a foothold in the home fitness market, which has become more important due to the Covid-19 crisis, in our view. The total addressable market for the rapidly growing physical fitness category is $500B, and within that category, at-home fitness is growing at an even faster rate... Our FY20/FY21 SSS estimates of +2.7%/+27.8% remain intact. We are raising our FY20/FY21 revenue estimates from $4.022B/$5.354B to $4.124B/$5.444B to reflect the incremental revenue from the acquisition. We are adjusting our FY20/FY21 EPS estimates from $4.28/$6.93 to $4.27/$6.95. Our estimate adjustments reflect incremental top-line growth as well as incremental costs associated with the MIRROR acquisition."