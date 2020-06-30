Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 6.4% Y/Y to $1.03B.

The combined Capital Markets net revenues increased 92.7% Y/Y to $730M; Equities of $237M (+15% Y/Y) and Fixed Income of $493M (+185% Y/Y).

Whereas, investment banking net revenues declined 29.4% Y/Y to $316M, including advisory net revenues of $182M.

Asset Management revenues of $19M.

Pre-tax operating margin declined 50 bps to 16.7%.

The Company repurchased 10.1M shares for $166M, or an average price of $16.42/share, including the 8M shares repurchased early in March.

Also increased the Company's stock buyback authorization by $177M to a total of $250M.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend equal to $0.15/share payable on August 28.

Jefferies BV per share was $34.92 and tangible BV per fully diluted share was $25.51 at the end of Q2.

Jefferies Financial Group had parent company liquidity of $1.6B at May 31; and buffer of $6.5B of cash and unencumbered liquid collateral, which represented 15% of its total balance sheet.

