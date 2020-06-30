"This prospectus relates to the offer and sale from time to time by the selling stockholders named in this prospectus of up to 17,396,320 shares of our common stock," reads an S-3 filing.

"The outstanding warrants are exercisable to purchase up to 8M shares of our common stock at an initial exercise price of $0.242 per share.

"We are not selling any common stock under this prospectus and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale or other disposition of shares by the selling stockholders. We will, however, receive proceeds from any outstanding warrants that are exercised by the selling stockholders through the payment of the exercise price in cash, if any."