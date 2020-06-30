GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) announces strategy for bringing its pipeline product nabiximols to the U.S. market.

The company plans to commence a Phase 3 clinical program, including, MS Spasticity Clinical program, Spinal Cord Injury spasticity program and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder program which will provide multiple opportunities for a NDA submission, as early as 2021.

The company will host a webcast today, from 10:00am to 12:00pm EDT to provide insight into the U.S. Phase 3 clinical program and commercial opportunity for nabiximols.

Nabiximols is a botanical medicine formulated from extracts of the cannabis plant. The product is sold as a mouth spray intended to alleviate neuropathic pain, spasticity, overactive bladder, and other symptoms of multiple sclerosis.