Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) reports the final analysis of results from a 60-subject Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Namodenoson (formerly CF102) in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) with or without nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The 25 mg oral dose produced statistically significant results in all efficacy measures while being safe and well-tolerated.

Liver fat volume decreased the most in the 25 mg arm (102.1 - unit of measurement not provided) compared to placebo (33.0) (p=0.027).

The percent decrease in fat volume in the 25 mg arm was 4.33% versus 2.61% in the control arm (p=0.036).

Levels of two key liver enzymes, AST and ALT, were significantly reduced as was liver fibrosis and steatosis (25 mg).

All cases of NASH resolved in the 25 mg arm.

Phase 3 studies are next up.