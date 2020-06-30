Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) reports organic net sales increased 21.5% in FQ4, with double-digit growth recorded in each of the company's three retail segments.

Organic volume was up 21.0% during the quarter and price/mix contributed 0.5% points of growth. "The significant volume increase was primarily driven by consumers increasing their at-home food consumption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which benefited the company's retail businesses and negatively impacted the Foodservice segment.

Adjusted gross profit increased 31.1% to $929M during the quarter as sales leverage kicked in.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 50.5% to $690M.

Looking ahead, Conagra sees Q1 EPS of $0.54 to $0.59 vs. $0.54 consensus and 2021 EPS of $2.66 to $2.76 vs. $2.50 consensus.

Shares of Conagra are up 2.37% premarket to $34.50.

