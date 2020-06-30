Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) sinks 16% in premarket trading after it and China Oceanwide Holdings agree to a 15th waiver extending the deadline for Oceanwide's pending acquisition of Genworth to Sept. 30, 2020.

The waiver gives Oceanwide more time to finalize financing for a transaction they originally agreed to in 2016. And this time the extension considers the possibility of the merger being terminated.

Due to the delay, Genworth is taking steps to address its near-term liabilities, which include liabilities arising under the pending AXA litigation and ~$1.0B in debt maturing in 2021.

Genworth expects such steps to include a debt offering in the near term and taking the necessary steps to launch a 19.9% IPO of its U.S. Mortgage Insurance business, subject to market conditions, if the China Oceanwide transaction is terminated.

Oceanwide's financing for the Genworth purchase may include debt funding of up to $1.8B through Hony Capital and/or other third parties. Oceanwide has indicated that the financing has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertain macroeconomic conditions.

For the merger agreement to stay in place, Oceanwide must provide evidence to Genworth by Aug. 31, 2020 that ~$1B is available to Oceanwide from sources in mainland China to fund the deal and Hony Capital and/or other acceptable third parties have committed to provide $1.0B or more from sources outside of China to fund the transaction.

If those conditions are not met, Genworth has the right to terminate the merger.

However, if Oceanwide disagrees with any steps Genworth is taking to meet its financial obligations, it has the right to terminate the transaction.