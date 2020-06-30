Cerberus wants Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY), Germany's second-largest bank, to cut more than 7,000 jobs to reduce costs, Reuters reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The activist investor, which holds a stake of more than 5% in the bank, has been urging big changes and plans to present a "succinct view" on measures it should take, the person said.

Meanwhile, the bank plans to announce its cost-cutting plan by August at the latest, according to a spokeswoman.

Different options are being discussed with no decisions yet made, she told Reuters.

Cerberus's proposals are a concern for German banking unions.

“A strategy that is influenced by Cerberus is definitely not in the interest of employees,” said Stefan Wittmann, who represents labor on the supervisory board and is an official at Germany’s Verdi union.

Previously: Blasted by investors, Commerzbank is considering more aggressive cost cuts (June 27)