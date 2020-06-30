AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) agrees to sell its entire equity interest in the 295 MW Itabo power plant in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, to co-owner Grupo Linda for ~$101M.

AES has owned and operated the Itabo facility, which includes a 260 MW coal-fired plant and a 35 MW gas turbine, for more than two decades.

The company reaffirms guidance for FY 2020 adjusted EPS of $1.32-$1.42, parent free cash flow expectation of $725M-$775M, and average annual growth of 7%-9% in adjusted EPS and parent FCF through 2022.

Combined with last week's sale of the 1,740 MW OPGC 1&2 coal-fired power plants, AES's total generation from coal in MWh will decrease to 34% from 45% previously.