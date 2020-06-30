Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) announces preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate INO-4800 in 40 healthy adult volunteers aged 18 - 50.

Each participant received 1 mg or 2 mg doses four weeks apart, each administered with the company's Cellectra 2000 device.

94% (n=34/36) showed overall immunological responses based on data assessing humoral (binding and neutralizing) and T cell immune responses. Three participants were excluded from the immune analyses due to testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies at study entry and one discontinued for reasons unrelated to safety or tolerability.

The full dataset will be submitted for publication.

It has expanded the Phase 1 study to include older participants.

The company says INO-4800, selected to participate in an Operation Warp Speed-connected non-human primate challenge study, is the only nucleic acid-based vaccine that is room temperature-stable and does not need to be frozen during storage or transport.

A Phase 2/3 trial should launch this summer.