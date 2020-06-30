Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) has joined the Russell 2000 Index, effective after the U.S. stock market opened on June 29, 2020.

Livschitz, CEO said, “After the recent uncertainty due to COVID-19, we are witnessing signs of improving trends. Some customers have accelerated growth while others recover. Additionally, our efforts continue to pay off with new logos. We are adding new customers that are engaging Grid Dynamics with their critical digital transformation initiatives. Finally, we have been successful in collecting payments from some of our retail customers that went into cash preservation mode in the early days of the pandemic. In summary, the last couple of months point to improving trends for Grid Dynamics and we are optimistic as our customers increasingly seek our expertise in digital transformation.”