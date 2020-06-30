Uber could pay $2.6B for Postmates - WSJ

Wall Street Journal sources say Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Postmates (POSTM) could announce a $2.6B deal as early as next week if the talks are successful.

Talks could still fall apart and details could change.

Postmates has held acquisition talks with other potential buyers since late last year while simultaneously planning an IPO.

The smallest of the U.S. food delivery companies, Postmates raised around $906M in private funding at a $2.4B valuation in 2019.

Earlier this month, Uber's acquisition talks with Grubhub ended when Just Eat swooped in and acquired GRUB.