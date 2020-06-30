Truist Financial's (NYSE:TFC) capital plan includes keeping its Q3 dividend at 45 cents per share, subject to approval by its board.

Its preliminary stress capital buffer, as determined by the Fed, is 2.7%; the final SCB will be provided by Aug. 31, 2020.

Truist says the modeled outcomes of the 2020 CCAR stress test by the Fed differs from those calculated by the company, due to the application of purchase accounting associated with the company's 2019 merger of equals.

Purchase accounting adjustments could result in a reduction in provision expense and an increase in pre-provision net revenue, the company said. These differences could result in higher capital ratios than were reflected in the CCAR results.