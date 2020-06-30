RTI Surgical Holdings (RTIX) Q1 results:

Revenues: $73.7M (+5.3%).

Net loss: ($17.9M) (-90.4%); loss/share: ($0.24) (-71.4%); non-GAAP Net loss: ($2.3M); non-GAAP loss/share: ($0.03).

CF Ops: $6.5M (+141.7%).

The company has scheduled special meeting of stockholders for July 15, to vote on sale of OEM business.

On June 10, 2020 The Company announced two senior leadership appointments: Scott Durall joined RTI as Chief Commercial Officer, and Bryan Cornwall as Executive VP, Research and Clinical Affairs, both effective June 15, 2020.

