Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) announces that it is starting a virtual farmers market that will allow farmers in the chain's supply chain to launch improved versions of their own e-commerce websites.

Through individualized online marketplaces, Chipotle suppliers will be able to sell meat, dairy and grain products, and other items directly to consumers across the country.

The e-commerce platform will be powered by Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and be supported by Chipotle.

"It can be intimidating for many family farms to change the way they do business, so we're giving our suppliers the right tools and resources to successfully launch improved eCommerce platforms," says Chipotle CMO Chris Brandt,

CMG -0.10% premarket to $1044.89. SHOP trades flat at $923.00. Both stocks are outperformers over the last year.

Source: Press Release