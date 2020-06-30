Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) gains 4.0% in premarket trading after the REIT says its enclosed properties have reopened for business.

Also, during March, April and May and in the first three weeks of June, WPG signed 165 leases totaling 1.2M square feet. YTD, total leasing volume is equal to the first six months of 2019, with one week remaining in the 2020 quarter.

"Nearly 90% of WPG tenancy is back up and running and our retail partners are experiencing strong pent up demand as well as increased sales per guest visit," said CEO Lou Conforti.

All WPG centers are welcoming guests, with the exception of two properties in New York and one in New Jersey. Those properties currently offer partial retail operations including curbside pickup and instore shopping at locations with exterior entrances.

