Carmine Therapeutics has signed a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to discover, develop and commercialize transformative non-viral gene therapies for two rare disease targets using Carmine's REGENT(TM) technology, based on red blood cell extracellular vesicles.

Under the terms of agreement, Carmine will receive an upfront payment, research funding support and over $900M in total milestone payments plus tiered royalties.

Takeda has an option to license the programs following the completion of pre-clinical proof of concept studies and would be responsible for development and commercialization.

In addition, Takeda has committed a $5M convertible loan in support of the development of REGENT(TM) platform.