Nano cap Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) has advanced to the final dose level in a multiple oral ascending-dose Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate CRV431 in healthy volunteers.

To date, the study has tested doses of 75 mg, 150 mg, 225 mg and 300 mg, the last representing the highest previously planned dose since the company believes it will be sufficient to demonstrate efficacy in future nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) trials. However, since no dose-limiting side effects have been observed, a final cohort of 375 mg has been added.