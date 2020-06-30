SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) launches a C$140M all-stock proposal to buy the Canadian group that owns a minority stake in its Alpala copper project, offering to acquire Cornerstone Capital Resources for C$3.90/share, a 22% premium to its closing price yesterday.

SolGold CEO Nicholas Mather says the consolidation of Alpala into a single listed entity would simplify the structure of the $2.8B Alpala project and reduce the risk of dilution and future development costs for Cornerstone shareholders.

Alpala is owned by Ensa, an Ecuadorean company in which SolGold and Cornerstone have respective interests of 85% and 15%.

A recent report showed Alpala is even bigger than expected, with a resource of 2.66B tonnes at 0.53% copper-equivalent in the measured and indicated categories.