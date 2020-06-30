Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) expects Q2 net sales in the range of $410M - $430M vs. consensus of $375.97M; Adjusted EBITDA of $77M - $82M (+23% - +31%) and margin of 17.9% - 20%, an improvement of ~270 – 480 bps.

The company expects to end Q2 with a cash balance of $45M - $50M.

The company amended the revolving credit facility to increase borrowing capacity from $300M to $350M and extended the maturity to June 17, 2025.

The company also repaid all precautionary Q1 revolver borrowings of $180M.

FRTA +16.7% PM.

