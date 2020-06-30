Digitimes sources say that shipping estimates for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) mmWave-enabled 5G iPhones could only reach 15-20M this year, down from the previous supply chain estimates of 30-40M.

The news seemingly confirms previous reports that the fall iPhone lineup will include the sub-6HGz and mmWave 5G standards.

Sub-6HGz will be widely available by the fall, but the speeds are only a bit better than LTE. Far faster is mmWave, but the tech has an extremely short range that would only work in limited areas.

The Digitimes report doesn't confirm what specific iPhone models will have mmWave or whether it will be available in limited regions.

