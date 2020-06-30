National mask mandate could save GDP from a 5% cut, Goldman says

A national mandate to wear face masks could save the U.S. economy from additional lockdowns that would knock 5% off of GDP, according to a Goldman Sachs note.

Goldman Chief Economist Jan Hatzius and his team found that the link between face masks and COVID-19 health and economic outcomes is significant.

“We find that face masks are associated with significantly better coronavirus outcomes,” Hatzius wrote.

According to Goldman's baseline estimate, a national mandate could increase the percentage of people wearing masks by 15 percentage points and cut the daily growth rate of confirmed cases by 1.0 percentage point to 0.6%.

Based on the economic effects of earlier lockdowns, the Goldman economists estimate that a face mask mandate could potentially avert lockdowns that would otherwise cuts almost 5% from GDP.

“If a face mask mandate meaningfully lowers coronavirus infections, it could be valuable not only from a public health perspective but also from an economic perspective because it could substitute for renewed lockdowns that would otherwise hit GDP,” Hatzius wrote.

Apparently, Evercore ISI sees the economic benefit of wearing face masks as well, issuing a note entitled: "Wear a mask if you want to see bank buybacks again."