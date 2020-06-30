Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 26.1% Y/Y to $9.7B.

Total merchandise and service revenues of $3.2B (-2.6% Y/Y), same-store merchandise revenues decreased by 0.5% in the U.S., 6.5% in Europe, while it increased 4.7% in Canada.

Merchandise and service gross margin declined 90 bps in the U.S. to 33%, 120 bps in Europe at 40.6% and 120 bps to 31.8% in Canada, all impacted by product mix.

Same-store road transportation fuel volume decreased 18.3% in the U.S., 13.4% in Europe, and 23.5% in Canada.

Road transportation fuel gross margin increased by 28.37¢/gallon in the U.S. to 46.88¢/gallon, by US 0.39¢/liter in Europe to US 8.67¢/liter, and by CA 0.27¢/liter in Canada to CA 8.40¢/liter.

Adjusted store hours where appropriate and shared best practices across business units to optimize decision-making and minimize business risks.

The Company is in a strong cash position, with access to ~$4.7B through available cash and its revolving unsecured operating credit facility.

Return on capital employed improved 2,760 bps to 15% and adj. leverage ratio also improved from 2.18:1 to 1.60:1.

Increase in the annual dividend of 17.8%, from CA 22.5¢ to CA 26.5¢.

Previously: Alimentation Couche-Tard reports Q4 results (Jun. 29 2020)