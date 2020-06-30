In association with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and JFKIAT, XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) +7% PM launched the opening of the XpresCheck at JFK International Airport’s Arrivals Hall at Terminal 4; being the first full service COVID-19 screening and testing facility in a U.S. airport.

The new facility has the capacity to screen up to 500 people per day and it will be ensured that workers have easy access to the same.

"Further, we hope to take learnings from this first pilot location to inform our expansion plans to other major airports in gateway cities," CEO Doug Satzman commented.