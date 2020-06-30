The Fed notifies Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) that its preliminary stress capital buffer requirement is at the minimum of 2.5%.

HBAN says its stress test results support its current quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share for Q3 2020.

"Consistent with prior results, our performance in the severely adverse scenario remains one of the best among the regional banks and clearly reflects our expectation for strong relative performance through the cycle," said Chairman, President and CEO Stephen D. Steinour.

HBAN +0.1% in premarket trading.

