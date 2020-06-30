Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) reports its indicative stress capital buffer is 2.5%, the floor under the regulatory capital rules.

Without the floor, the bank estimates the buffer would have been ~2.1%.

Intends to maintain current common dividend per share at 27 cents and to extend its previously announced suspension of share repurchases through at least the end of 2020.

"The outcomes of the stress test demonstrate Fifth Third’s balance sheet resilience, pre-provision net revenue capabilities, and the soundness of our capital levels," Chairman, President, and CEO Greg D. Carmichael said.

Other banks that scored an indicative 2.5% SCB are KeyCorp, Citi, Bank of America, U.S. Bancorp, and State Street.