In an update of its production activities, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) says it expects Q2 production excluding Libya will total 960K-980K boe/day, in-line with the same period a year ago and ~5% below Q1 totals.

ConocoPhillips says Q2 curtailments averaged 225K boe/day on a net basis; of the total net curtailments, ~65% were in the Lower 48 U.S., 15% in Alaska and 15% in the Surmont operation in Canada.

The company expects to begin restoring curtailed production in Alaska in July; in the Lower 48 and Surmont, it also expects to begin bringing some curtailed volumes back on line during the month.